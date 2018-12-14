Fiduciary Group LLC Has $9.96 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total value of $12,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $97,794,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,061.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $980.64 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The company has a market cap of $740.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

