Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,883,000 after purchasing an additional 143,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,063,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,085,000 after acquiring an additional 350,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after acquiring an additional 581,025 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,752,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,053,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,936,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,702,000 after acquiring an additional 132,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $98.82 and a 52-week high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.00%.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $362,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,206.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $76,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/fifth-third-bancorp-increases-position-in-global-payments-inc-gpn.html.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Further Reading: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.