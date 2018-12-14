Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,376 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

VPU stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $127.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.0179 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

