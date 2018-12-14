FIG Partners Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BayCom (BCML)

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) – Analysts at FIG Partners boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BayCom in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 11th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. FIG Partners also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get BayCom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

BayCom stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. BayCom has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $26.94.

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million.

In related news, insider George J. Guarini bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in BayCom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 480,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BayCom by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.