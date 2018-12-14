Financial Analysis: Credicorp (BAP) vs. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (MNSB)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Credicorp and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Credicorp presently has a consensus target price of $266.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia).

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 25.82% 18.21% 2.42% Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 15.39% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credicorp and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.83 billion 3.61 $1.25 billion $15.74 13.88 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $29.23 million 5.30 $3.88 million $0.97 19.54

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). Credicorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Credicorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $4.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) does not pay a dividend. Credicorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Credicorp beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The Banking segment includes loans, credit facilities, deposits, current accounts, and credit card accounts. The Insurance segment focuses in issuing insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. The Pension Funds segment offers private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. The Investment Banking segment comprises investment brokerage and management to a broad and diverse clientele, including corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations. The company was founded on October 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

