Financial Analysis: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) vs. NanoVibronix (NAOV)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 22.31% 18.79% 15.97% NanoVibronix -1,380.78% -180.81% -127.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intuitive Surgical and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 1 4 14 0 2.68 NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $558.39, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and NanoVibronix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $3.13 billion 18.70 $660.00 million $7.19 71.24 NanoVibronix $240,000.00 53.50 -$4.96 million N/A N/A

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats NanoVibronix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessories, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

