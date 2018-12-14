Financial Analysis: Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) vs. POET Technologies (POETF)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and POET Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $385.96 million 2.22 -$70.56 million N/A N/A POET Technologies $2.79 million 20.65 -$12.79 million ($0.05) -4.00

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lattice Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 1 0 2.33 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.75%. POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor -6.64% 8.68% 3.27% POET Technologies -510.43% -58.80% -52.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats POET Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company offers mmWave devices and modules, such as gigabit connectors, gigabit indoor devices and modules, and gigabit outdoor products, which allow customers to wirelessly transfer data and ultra high-definition video content. It sells its products directly to end customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives, as well as indirectly through a network of independent sell-in and sell-through distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.