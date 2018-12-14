Financial Analysis: LivePerson (LPSN) and Autodesk (ADSK)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get LivePerson alerts:

This table compares LivePerson and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $218.88 million 5.78 -$18.19 million ($0.06) -332.50 Autodesk $2.06 billion 14.44 -$566.90 million ($1.60) -84.73

LivePerson has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autodesk. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LivePerson and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 1 5 0 2.83 Autodesk 1 4 15 0 2.70

LivePerson currently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 39.35%. Autodesk has a consensus price target of $158.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Autodesk.

Risk and Volatility

LivePerson has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -9.21% -5.32% -3.20% Autodesk -13.37% -3,087.49% -3.38%

Summary

LivePerson beats Autodesk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects. It also provides Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; Revit software for building information modeling; and Inventor tool for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation. In addition, the company offers BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; and Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool. It licenses or sells its products to customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction; manufacturing; and digital media, consumer, and entertainment industries directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.