Financial Contrast: Installed Building Products (IBP) & SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (SKHSY)

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Installed Building Products and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products 3.82% 29.03% 7.68% SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 6.04% 11.21% 5.71%

Dividends

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Installed Building Products does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Installed Building Products and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products 0 7 4 0 2.36 SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Installed Building Products currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.15%. Given Installed Building Products’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than SEKISUI HOUSE L/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Installed Building Products and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products $1.13 billion 0.94 $41.14 million $1.19 28.55 SEKISUI HOUSE L/S $19.22 billion 0.53 $1.22 billion N/A N/A

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has higher revenue and earnings than Installed Building Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Installed Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Installed Building Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Installed Building Products has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats SEKISUI HOUSE L/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction companies, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. builds houses in Japan and internationally. It builds detached homes, medium- and high-rise buildings, and urban development projects. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

