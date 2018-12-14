Financial Review: Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) and CBS (CBS.A)

Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) and CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Television Francaise 1 and CBS.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Francaise 1 0 0 0 0 N/A CBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Television Francaise 1 and CBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Francaise 1 $2.28 billion 0.75 N/A N/A N/A CBS $13.69 billion 1.32 $357.00 million N/A N/A

CBS has higher revenue and earnings than Television Francaise 1.

Volatility and Risk

Television Francaise 1 has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBS has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of CBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Television Francaise 1 and CBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Francaise 1 N/A N/A N/A CBS 9.42% 86.51% 9.02%

Dividends

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Television Francaise 1 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CBS beats Television Francaise 1 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Television Francaise 1

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms. It also operates TV Breizh, a pay-TV channel to access gold series and iconic TV heroes; HISTOIRE, a channel that broadcasts documentaries, magazine programmes, docu-reality programmes, and historical films; Ushuaïa TV, a nature, mankind, and planet channel; and Serieclub, a theme channel. In addition, this segment produces magazine programmes, games, entertainment and reality TV programmes, sporting events, sports round-ups, advertising spots, special operations, short programmes, and animations, as well as corporate films; and co-produces and buys feature films, as well as acquires broadcasting rights for the TF1 channels. The company's Studios & Entertainment segment operates NEWEN Studios that produces and distributes audiovisual content in the areas of fiction, TV shows, and animation, as well as scripted reality, drama, and digital; and TF1 Studio to initiate, co-produce, or acquire new cinema projects, showcase films, and support talent throughout the value chain, such as cinema/e-cinema releases, video, VOD, and TV/SVOD sales. This segment is also involved in the creating, exploiting, and distributing activities in the areas of music, entertainment, licenses, games/toys, and collections, as well as broadcasting teleshopping programmes. Télévision Française 1 SA was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks segment comprises Showtime Networks, which operates its subscription program services, Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix. The Publishing segment comprises Simon & Schuster, which publishes and distributes consumer books under imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner and Gallery Books. The Local Media segment comprises CBS TV Stations, it owns 30 broadcast TV stations; and CBS Local Digital Media. Its businesses span the media and entertainment industries, including the CBS TV Network, cable networks and content production and distribution.

