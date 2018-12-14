Financial Survey: Corporate Resource Services (CRRSQ) vs. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY)

Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) and ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Corporate Resource Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corporate Resource Services and ADECCO GRP AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 N/A ADECCO GRP AG/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporate Resource Services and ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ADECCO GRP AG/ADR $26.73 billion 0.29 $890.67 million $2.63 8.70

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Dividends

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Corporate Resource Services does not pay a dividend. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Corporate Resource Services has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Resource Services and ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A ADECCO GRP AG/ADR 3.03% 20.50% 7.25%

Summary

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR beats Corporate Resource Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Resource Services

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified technology, staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work. The company's staffing solutions include customized employee pre-training and testing, on-site facilities management, vendor management, risk assessment and management, market analyses, and productivity/occupational engineering studies. It provides administrative and light industrial staffing solutions; permanent and temporary professional, administrative, and clerical solutions to financial services, entertainment, media, advertising, fashion, and other companies; software and related hosting and technology services; and professional insurance industry staffing solutions for personnel in claims processing, customer services, and related fields. The company operates 250 staffing and on-site facilities. Corporate Resource Services, Inc. offers its services to various clients ranging from sole proprietorships to Fortune 1000 companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. On July 23, 2015, Corporate Resource Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name. It also offers professional staffing services in the information technology, and engineering and technical business lines, finance and legal, and medical and science business line under the Badenoch & Clark, Modis, Spring Professional, and YOSS brand names. In addition, the company provides managed service provision and recruitment process outsourcing solutions under the brand name of Pontoon; career transition under the Lee Hecht Harrison brand name; and talent development services, such as leadership coaching, career development programs, assessment and feedback tools, and change management support under the Lee Hecht Harrison brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 5,200 branches in 60 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Resource Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Resource Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.