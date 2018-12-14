First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Director Buys $19,590.00 in Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Alexander L. Cover purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $19,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,113 shares in the company, valued at $570,323.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First of Long Island stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,005. The stock has a market cap of $519.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. First of Long Island Corp has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $30.70.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIC. ValuEngine raised shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

