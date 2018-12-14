First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.40 to C$15.90 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.22.

TSE:FM opened at C$12.39 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$10.55 and a one year high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.12.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.03000000991179 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

