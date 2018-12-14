First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of New Residential Investment worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $2,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 607.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 138,188 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $14,774,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 96.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 437,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 215,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 260,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ opened at $15.57 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.90.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $262.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

