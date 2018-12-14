First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,408 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at about $580,000.

Shares of INTF opened at $24.71 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21.

