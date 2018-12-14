First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,087,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 78,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS opened at $228.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.89 and a 12-month high of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $263,891.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,320.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/first-republic-investment-management-inc-increases-holdings-in-factset-research-systems-inc-fds.html.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.