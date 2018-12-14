First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Invests $7.50 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stock

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,000. Dollar Tree accounts for 4.1% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

