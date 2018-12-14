First Trust Advisors LP Has $567,000 Stake in Marcus Corp (MCS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marcus were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth $258,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marcus by 15.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marcus by 8.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus news, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

NYSE:MCS opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marcus Corp has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Marcus’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

