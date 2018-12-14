First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 15.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 9.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 7.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 9.6% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PKOH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,921,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $46,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,031,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

