First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $133,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James David Darter sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $83,593.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $159,998.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $420,657. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARCB. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of ARCB opened at $35.58 on Friday. ArcBest Corp has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

