First Trust Advisors LP Takes $544,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcmullan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alex Behfar sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $103,154.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,116.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,043 shares of company stock valued at $459,764. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

MTSI opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.22. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $151.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

