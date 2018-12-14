Fiserv Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Wedbush decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $77.74 on Friday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 515.8% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $3,847,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,157 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

