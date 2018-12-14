Fivebalance Trading Down 19.2% This Week (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $66,767.00 and approximately $9,357.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fivebalance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.02101994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00139639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00174153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031307 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031420 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,152,632,707 tokens. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com.

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

Fivebalance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

