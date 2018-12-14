Flash (FLASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.85 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Flash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Flash has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $9,340.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.02300934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00140113 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00173431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031435 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031473 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

