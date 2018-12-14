FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Stake Lifted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $236,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,581 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,232,000 after acquiring an additional 394,412 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,666,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,613,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,418 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,835,000 after purchasing an additional 245,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

FLIR opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.09. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

