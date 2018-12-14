Fmr LLC Has $87.41 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,176 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $87,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2,504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,104 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $3,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.80 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/fmr-llc-has-87-41-million-position-in-liberty-broadband-corp-series-c-lbrdk.html.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.