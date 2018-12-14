Fortive Corp (FTV) Position Raised by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $259,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,755,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fortive by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,072,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,796 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,935,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,078,000 after purchasing an additional 391,138 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $35,221.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $9,297,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 357,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,956,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

