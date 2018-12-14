Fortive (FTV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.87

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.87 and last traded at $69.14, with a volume of 622046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $699,126.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,956,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,405,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,330,000 after acquiring an additional 203,786 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Fortive by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,405,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,330,000 after acquiring an additional 203,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

