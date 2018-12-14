Frank Corvino Sells 1,778 Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY) Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Corvino sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $120,512.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $342,356.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Corvino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Healthequity alerts:

On Wednesday, December 12th, Frank Corvino sold 2,068 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $146,435.08.

HQY opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 16.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 3.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 15.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Healthequity from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Healthequity from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Healthequity from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/frank-corvino-sells-1778-shares-of-healthequity-inc-hqy-stock.html.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.