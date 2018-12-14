Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) Position Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 716,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,256 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.96% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

FLCO stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $24.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th.

