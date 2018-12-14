Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,027 Shares of CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph A. Tautges bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.68 per share, with a total value of $400,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research set a $80.00 price target on CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on CDK Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.23 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 173.86% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,027 Shares of CDK Global Inc (CDK)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/franklin-resources-inc-sells-20027-shares-of-cdk-global-inc-cdk.html.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.