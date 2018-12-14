Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) PT Set at €45.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Cfra set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.45 ($74.94).

Shares of FRE traded up €0.64 ($0.74) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €42.01 ($48.85). The company had a trading volume of 2,208,024 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

