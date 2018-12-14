Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.45 ($74.94).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cfra set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.50 ($88.95) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock traded up €0.64 ($0.74) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €42.01 ($48.85). The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,024 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

