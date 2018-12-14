FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Corp Issued By Seaport Global Securities (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now expects that the energy company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

DVN stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $119,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $201,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Devon Energy by 60.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

