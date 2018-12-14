FY2018 EPS Estimates for Catasys, Inc. Raised by Taglich Brothers (CATS)

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) – Taglich Brothers boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catasys in a report issued on Monday, December 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Catasys’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Catasys had a negative return on equity of 546.50% and a negative net margin of 122.75%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Catasys from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Catasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATS opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.26. Catasys has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catasys during the third quarter valued at $3,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 53.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 53.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catasys during the second quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catasys during the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

