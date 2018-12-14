FY2018 EPS Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRI. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $29.00 price target on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 80.35%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous special dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,592.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,268,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $9,167,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,434,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,338,000 after acquiring an additional 96,351 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 591,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200,250 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

