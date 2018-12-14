FY2018 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc Lowered by Analyst (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.