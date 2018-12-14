FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a report released on Tuesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

KL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of KL stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of -0.25. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 20.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 532,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 322,103 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 422,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

