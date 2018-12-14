FY2019 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

ABX stock opened at C$18.85 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$12.54 and a one year high of C$19.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.05%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 2,105,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,369,274.00. Also, insider Gregory Alan Pool Walker acquired 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,385.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,286,185 shares of company stock worth $25,447,174.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

