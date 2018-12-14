FY2020 EPS Estimates for BHP Billiton Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (BHP)

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Billiton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.26.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

BHP Billiton stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. BHP Billiton has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,474,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,225,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,685,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 34.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,585,000 after purchasing an additional 419,757 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

