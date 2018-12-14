FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rio Tinto in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.62.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Investec downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $60.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 80,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,171,000 after buying an additional 933,679 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 18,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.