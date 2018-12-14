GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 4,396 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

