Gambit (GAM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,160.00

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Gambit has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1,160.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gambit has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Gambit token can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00036749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008761 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00020020 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00269580 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00018618 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000878 BTC.

About Gambit

Gambit is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 2,599,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,053 tokens. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto. Gambit’s official website is www.gambitcrypto.com.

Gambit Token Trading

Gambit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gambit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gambit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gambit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

