Garen K. Staglin Sells 5,630 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $309,087.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,732.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

