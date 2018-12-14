Gear Energy (GXE) Upgraded by GMP Securities to Buy

GMP Securities upgraded shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has C$0.85 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.15.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GXE. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Gear Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gear Energy from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of GXE stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.47.

In related news, Director John O’connell bought 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$28,842.00. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore bought 53,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,004.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 78,720 shares of company stock worth $60,940 and have sold 35,596 shares worth $31,771.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

