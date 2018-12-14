Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 196,794 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 111,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 658,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 288,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 332,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $254,800.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $155,433.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,717.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNK stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $341.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

