General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,370 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 153.3% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morningstar set a $13.70 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

