Genuine Parts (GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report sales of $4.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.28 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,874. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.81 per share, with a total value of $50,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at $711,516.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 7.0% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

