George Weston Limited (WN) Insider Acquires C$36,848.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) insider Rashid Wasti bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$92.12 per share, with a total value of C$36,848.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Tuesday, December 4th, Rashid Wasti bought 200 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.81 per share, with a total value of C$19,362.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Rashid Wasti bought 500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$94.86 per share, with a total value of C$47,430.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Rashid Wasti bought 500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$95.69 per share, with a total value of C$47,845.00.

On Thursday, November 22nd, Rashid Wasti bought 600 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$94.03 per share, with a total value of C$56,418.00.

WN traded up C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$93.97. 29,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,413. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$89.02 and a one year high of C$112.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.20.

WN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$119.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$135.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$113.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

WARNING: “George Weston Limited (WN) Insider Acquires C$36,848.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/george-weston-limited-wn-insider-acquires-c36848-00-in-stock.html.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.