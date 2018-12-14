Gerresheimer AG (GXI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.27 ($82.88).

A number of analysts recently commented on GXI shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of GXI stock opened at €57.90 ($67.33) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €59.97 ($69.73) and a 12 month high of €78.25 ($90.99).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

